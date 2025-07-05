NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Pop signed a one-year contract with the New York Mets and joined their bullpen Saturday before a Subway Series game against the Yankees.

The right-hander made four relief appearances for the Seattle Mariners in June before getting designated for assignment last weekend. Rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors, he elected free agency on Wednesday.

Right-hander Austin Warren was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after throwing 34 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in relief Friday for the Mets during their 6-5 victory over the crosstown-rival Yankees.

Right-hander Tyler Zuber was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Pop on the 40-man roster.

Pop permitted one run over 4 1/3 innings in his first three outings with the Mariners but then was tagged for eight runs — seven earned — in one inning June 26 at Minnesota. He gave up six hits, two walks and two homers in that game.

The 28-year-old Pop grew up in Canada before going to college at Kentucky. He is 8-5 with a 4.75 ERA and one save in 162 major league games over five seasons with Miami, Toronto and Seattle.

In other news, Mets ace Kodai Senga was set to make a rehab start Saturday night for Double-A Binghamton against Hartford. Senga, one of 13 Mets pitchers on the injured list, was expected to throw 60-65 pitches and could return to New York’s injury-ravaged rotation next weekend in Kansas City just before the All-Star break.

Senga strained his right hamstring covering first base on June 12 and the Mets went into a 3-14 tailspin afterward. The right-hander is 7-3 with a 1.47 ERA in 13 starts this season.

Right-handed starter Tylor Megill (elbow sprain) is beginning to play catch. Lefty reliever Brooks Raley (Tommy John surgery) has been pitching well during his minor league rehab assignment but isn't expected back until after the All-Star break, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb