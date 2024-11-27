The New York Mets have signed left-hander Genesis Cabrera to a minor-league deal with an invite to big league camp, it was announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old spent the last season and a half with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 3-3 with a 3.59 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 62.2 innings pitched in 2024. He was outrighted by the Jays earlier in the off-season.

Toronto acquired Cabrera from the St. Louis Cardinals in July of 2023 in exchange for catcher Sammy Hernandez. He had a 2.66 ERA down the stretch of that season with the Jays.

In six big league seasons, Cabrera has a 3.89 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP, appearing in a total of 272 games for the Cardinals and Blue Jays.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native made his MLB debut in June of 2019.