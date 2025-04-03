The New York Mets have signed first baseman Jon Singleton and infielder Niko Goodrum to minor-league deals, the team announced Thursday.

Singleton, 33, was released by the Houston Astros after a poor spring training.

Once one of baseball's top prospects who was acquired by the Astros from the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2011 Hunter Pence trade, Singleton made his big league debut in 2014.

Singleton found himself out of baseball for years after a series of drug test failures. He returned to the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers in the summer of 2023 for the first time since 2015. After being designated for assignment, Singleton rejoined the Astros in late June.

He became the team's every-day first baseman in the middle of the 2024 season when Jose Abreu was DFAed.

He appeared in 119 games last season, batting .234 with 83 hits, 13 home runs, 42 runs batted in and an OPS of .707.

Goodrum, 33, is a veteran of 415 games over seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels.

He spent spring training with the San Diego Padres on a minor-league deal, but was not offered a major-league contract.

For his career, Goodrum is a .224 hitter with 314 hits, 42 home runs, 152 runs batted in and an OPS of .680.