The New York Mets have signed 16-year-old international free agent Vladi Miguel Guerrero, the brother of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

The younger Guerrero was one of several prospects the Mets signed to their system on Monday with the opening of the international signing period. Reports indicated the deal included a signing bonus of about $110,000.

According to The Athletic's Will Sammon, Guerrero is an outfielder/first baseman who has middle-of-the-order potential from the left side of the plate. Sammon previously reported the Mets were expected to reach an agreement with the teenage prospect once the signing period opened.

The Mets have brought in starters right-hander Luis Severino and lefty Sean Manaea and outfielder Harrison Bader as part of their moves so far this off-season.