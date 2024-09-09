TORONTO — The New York Mets took advantage of some sloppy Toronto defence in a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night at Rogers Centre.

A throwing error, wild pitch and passed ball in the eighth inning led to a pair of New York runs and made a loser of reliever Tommy Nance (0-1).

Starter Tylor Megill allowed one hit over six innings for the Mets. Ryne Stanek struck out the side in the eighth and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth inning for his 17th save.

With the win, New York (79-65) moved into sole possession of the third and final wild-card spot in the National League. The Atlanta Braves, who dropped a 1-0 decision to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, are one game behind the Mets.

The Blue Jays, who sit last in the American League East, fell to 68-77.

Toronto scored in the seventh inning when Leo Jimenez was hit by a pitch from Jose Butto (8-3) with the bases loaded and Nathan Lukes drove in pinch-runner Brian Serven with a sacrifice fly.

The Mets responded quickly. Nance issued a leadoff walk and pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor took third base on third baseman Ernie Clement's throwing error.

Taylor later scored on a wild pitch and Eddy Alvarez scampered home with the go-ahead run when Serven let a pitch leak to the backstop.

New York has won 11 of its last 13 games.

Rookie Spencer Horwitz was rewarded for his hot play of late (. 448 average over last eight games) with a cleanup spot in the Toronto batting order.

He doubled off Megill in the first inning but was left stranded when Alejandro Kirk hit into a groundout with the bases loaded.

Blue Jays opener Ryan Burr delivered in his two-inning start. He retired all six batters he faced and had three strikeouts.

Luis Frias recorded four straight outs ahead of Ryan Yarbrough's appearance. The Toronto left-hander walked Pete Alonso and hit Jose Iglesias with a pitch before giving up an RBI single to J.D. Martinez.

Megill, meanwhile, retired the last 16 batters he faced. He issued two walks and had nine strikeouts.

Jimenez flew out to the warning track to end the game.

The retractable roof opened in the second inning after storm clouds passed by the downtown core. Announced attendance was 27,470 and the game took two hours 39 minutes to play.

BO PLANS

Shortstop Bo Bichette is expected to play three to five innings for Buffalo on Tuesday night at Gwinnett as he begins a rehab assignment with the triple-A Bisons.

Bichette has been out since July 20 due to a right calf strain.

If all goes to plan, manager John Schneider said Bichette could return to the Blue Jays for their Sept. 17-19 series at Texas.

GIBBONS RETURNS

It was like old times for former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons on Monday afternoon.

Now a bench coach with the Mets, Gibbons held court with reporters before the game, hit grounders during batting practice and had smiles, handshakes and hugs for many old friends.

It was his first visit to the stadium since Jose Bautista's name was added to the Level of Excellence last August.

Gibbons had two stints as Blue Jays skipper (2004-08, 2013-18).

COMING UP

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.30 ERA) was scheduled to start for Toronto on Tuesday night against left-hander David Peterson (9-1, 2.75).

The teams will close out the series with a matinee on Wednesday.

