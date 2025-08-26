Jonah Tong is headed to the Show.

The Athletic's Will Sammon reports the New York Mets are promoting the top prospect righty.

A native of Markham, Ont., Tong is the team's No. 4 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline.

Tong, 22, was originally taken with a seventh-round pick in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft out of Bill Crothers Secondary School.

After starting the season with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tong was promoted to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets earlier this month. Tong has made two starts in Triple-A, throwing 11.2 scoreless innings.

In order to officially promote Tong, the Mets will need to clear space from both their 40-man and 26-man rosters.