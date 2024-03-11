Gerrit Cole, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, is set to undergo an MRI on his pitching elbow, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on Monday.

Gerrit Cole is having an MRI on his pitching elbow, Aaron Boone told reporters in Clearwater. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 11, 2024

Cole, 33, has made a single Grapefruit League appearance this spring, throwing 39 pitches over two innings of work.

The Newport Beach, CA native was 15-4 in 2023 with an earned run average of 2.63 and a 0.981 WHIP, both league-bests, over 209.0 innings of work in 33 starts.

Cole has started at least 30 games in the last six full seasons.

He is set to head into his fifth season with the Yankees and 12th season overall. Cole is entering the fifth year of a nine-year, $324 million deal that contains an opt-out after the 2024 season.