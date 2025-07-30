The New York Yankees added some outfield depth ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team has acquired Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox.

A 32-year-old native of Jacksonville, Slater is batting .236 this season with 29 hits, five home runs, 11 runs batted in and an OPS of .721 in 123 at-bats over 51 games. He previously missed action this season with a meniscus tear in his right knee.

The move comes with superstar right fielder Aaron Judge on the injured list with an elbow injury.

Slater is in his ninth big league season and was in his first with the Southsiders. Following seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Slater spent time with all of the Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles last season.

For his career, Slater is a .250 hitter with 402 hits, 45 HR, 182 RBI and an OPS of .727 in 685 games.