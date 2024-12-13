The New York Yankees have acquired closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for left-handed starter Nestor Cortes, second baseman Caleb Durbin, and cash considerations.

Williams, 30, appeared in just 22 games last season after missing the first half of the season due to a back injury. He immediately returned to the closers role upon his return, pitching 21.2 innings and racking up 14 saves with a 1.25 ERA and 0.97 WHIP while striking out 38 batters

The St. Louis, Mo., native is a two-time All-Star (2022, 2023). In 235.2 career innings, all with the Brewers, Williams has posted a 1.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 375 strikeouts.

Cortes, 30, finished the 2024 season with a 9-10 record and 3.77 ERA in a career-high 174.1 innings pitched. He was an All-Star in 2022.

Durbin, 24, was selected in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves. He slashed .275/.388/.451 across three minor-league levels last season, hitting 10 home runs with 31 stolen bases.