NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees activated right-handed reliever Luke Weaver from the injured list Friday after he missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring.

Weaver was injured warming up before a June 1 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. After being placed on the injured list, the Yankees thought Weaver might be out until early July or through the All-Star break.

Instead, Weaver began feeling better quickly and said the pain disappeared shortly after the injury. He took his final steps in his rehab by throwing a simulated game on Tuesday after throwing side sessions.

Weaver has a 1.05 ERA with eight saves in nine opportunities in 24 appearances. He ascended into the closer’s role by converting six saves in seven chances after Devin Williams posted an 11.25 ERA in his first 10 appearances and was removed from that spot on April 27.

A 31-year-old right-hander who can become a free agent this autumn, Weaver supplanted Clay Holmes as closer last September.

From May 20-22, Weaver became the first Yankees pitcher to appear on three consecutive regular-season days since Aroldis Chapman in September 2021, though Weaver’s first outing in that stretch lasted just two pitches, and the three totaled 18.

Williams converted all four save chances while Weaver was injured and has a 1.76 ERA in his last 16 appearances since May 5.

The Yankees cleared room for Weaver by optioning Jayvien Sandridge to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre. Sandridge was called up Thursday when Yerry De los Santos went on the injured list with right elbow discomfort.

