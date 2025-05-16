NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga was activated from the 15-day injured list by the New York Yankees on Friday, less than 13 months after Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees designated left-hander Tyler Matzek for assignment ahead of the Subway Series opener against the Mets.

A 30-year-old reliever, Loáisiga had a 1.23 ERA in six minor league rehab appearances from April 26 through Tuesday, striking out seven and walking none in 3 1/3 innings.

He made three relief appearances during the first seven days of the 2024 season, then went on the injured list because of a strained right flexor muscle, then had Tommy John surgery with team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad on May 1.

Loáisiga was limited to 17 games in 2023 by right elbow inflammation that sidelined him from the Yankees between April 5 and Aug. 8.

He is 19-11 with a 3.44 ERA in 11 starts and 152 relief appearances over seven seasons, striking out 207 and walking 72 in 219 2/3 innings.

New York also activated right-hander Clayton Beeter from the 15-day IL after he recovered from right shoulder impingement and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

