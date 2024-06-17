New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will miss four-to-six weeks with a right arm fracture, according to multiple reports.

Rizzo suffered the injury in the Yankees' 9-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball on a play at first base. Rizzo was charging down the line when he collided with Brennan Bernardino, who was over covering first to receive the throw from first baseman Dominic Smith.

Smith's toss was behind Bernardino, who shifted his body to try and field the throw and in the process collided with Rizzo, who went flying and landed hard on his right arm. Rizzo appeared shaken up while being attended to by training staff and came out of the game in the seventh inning.

The 34-year-old has struggled so far this season, slashing .223/.289/.341 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in 70 games.

The Yankees (50-24) head into play Monday one and a half games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.