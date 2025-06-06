NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe left Friday night's game against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning with a bruised left elbow, two innings after he was hit by an 88.2 mph Walker Buehler pitch.

New York manager Aaron Boone said X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

“A little stiff and sore, but hopefully nothing that keeps him out very long,” Boone said.

Volpe winced in pain but remained in the game after he was hit by the pitch, which forced in a run. The 24-year-old Gold Glove winner played the field in the third inning, then was replaced by Oswald Peraza at the start of the fourth.

Volpe hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning. He is batting .241 with eight homers and 37 RBIs.

New York went on to a 9-6 victory over Boston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB