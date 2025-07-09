NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs, and Cam Schlittler won his impressive major league debut as the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Jasson Domínguez had three hits, including an RBI single, and Aaron Judge added a two-run double to help the Yankees overcome four Seattle homers. New York has won three straight following its second six-game losing streak since mid-June.

One of the team's top-rated prospects, Schlittler (1-0) was called up from the minors to start in place of injured Clarke Schmidt. The 24-year-old right-hander froze big league home run leader Cal Raleigh with a 100 mph fastball for his first strikeout and was charged with three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Schlittler walked two and struck out seven, ending his outing with another strikeout of Raleigh before leaving to a standing ovation as his parents hugged in the Yankee Stadium stands.

J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco each hit a solo homer off Schlittler. Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga gave up a two-run shot to Randy Arozarena on his first pitch and a two-run drive to No. 9 batter Cole Young on his last.

It was the first career homer for Young, who connected on an 0-2 count.

Luke Weaver struck out three in 1 2/3 hitless innings and Devin Williams whiffed two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton had consecutive RBI singles off rookie Logan Evans (3-3) before Chisholm capped a three-run first with a run-scoring groundout. Bellinger extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

An error by All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez cost Seattle in a three-run sixth.

Key moments

Chisholm hit a solo shot in the third and a two-run drive in the fifth for his seventh career multihomer game, fourth with the Yankees and second this season.

Key stat

Loáisiga has served up six homers in 22 1/3 innings this year. He allowed five homers over 69 2/3 innings from 2022-24.

Up next

All-Star RHP Bryan Woo (8-4, 2.77 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday night for Seattle against RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 7.45).

