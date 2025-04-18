TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Austin Wells is out of the Yankees' lineup at Tampa Bay on Friday night due to food poisoning.

Wells, who finished third in the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year voting, was New York’s opening day catcher. He’s hitting .182 with three homers and eight RBIs in 17 games. One of two Yankees catchers at Steinbrenner Field for Friday’s game, he’s expected to be available in an emergency situation.

Wells said he went to sleep at the team’s Tampa hotel feeling fine but woke up with symptoms Friday morning.

In place of Wells, manager Aaron Boone will start rookie J.C. Escarra for a second straight night. With Wells given a day off Thursday, Escarra went 1 for 4 in the Yankees’ 6-3 win over the Rays. The rookie is batting .188 with no homers and one RBI in five games this season.

New York is starting left-hander Carlos Rodón on Friday against Tampa Bay righty Drew Rasmussen.

Cody Bellinger was also out of the Yankees' lineup on April 8 in a 5-0 loss at Detroit due to food poisoning. Afterward, Boone said Bellinger was feeling better during the game and was available to pinch hit but he didn’t play.

If Wells is feeling better Friday, he could be valuable. He’s one of just two left-handed hitters on Boone’s bench, along with Trent Grisham.

