TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt left his start Thursday night against Toronto after three innings because of tightness in his right forearm.

Schmidt allowed three runs and four hits, including a home run, before exiting. He walked two and struck out one. Schmidt threw 55 pitches, 31 strikes.

Schmidt is 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts. He left a June 21 start against Baltimore after throwing a career-high 103 pitches in seven hitless innings, part of a streak of 28 1/3 scoreless innings.

Right-hander Clayton Beeter replaced Schmidt to begin the fourth.

