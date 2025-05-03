NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was scratched from Saturday’s start against the Tampa Bays Rays because of soreness in his left side and was replaced by Ryan Yarbrough.

Schmidt said the injury was unrelated to the right rotator cuff tendinitis that delayed his season debut until April 16.

He said he felt extra soreness after throwing a season-high 90 pitches on April 27 and expects he will start for New York on Tuesday night against San Diego.

