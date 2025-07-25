The New York Yankees have found their third baseman.

New York completed a deal with the Colorado Rockies on Friday to acquire Ryan McMahon, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Per Feinsand, the Rockies are receiving two pitching prospects - lefty Griffin Herring and righty Josh Grosz - in return.

McMahon, 30, has hit .217 with 16 home runs in a down year for the nine-year veteran. He was named an All-Star a year ago, and has hit at least 20 home runs in four consecutive seasons.

McMahon fills a glaring hole for the Bronx Bombers, who have gotten almost no production out of third base this year, trying multiple players in the spot.

Oswald Peraza has worked as the primary third baseman for New York to this point, but has hit just .147 over 69 games.

Herring, 22, is the No. 8 prospect in the Yankees' system, per MLB Pipeline. A sixth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Herring features a low-90s fastball and relies on a devastating slider to get outs. Grosz is the No. 21 prospect in the Yankees' system, and both pitchers are estimated to be a few years away from being ready for the majors.

The Yankees trail the Toronto Blue Jays by four games in the American League East standings entering play on Friday.