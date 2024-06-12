KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Trevino capped a six-run first inning with a three-run homer, Gleyber Torres added a three-run drive in the seventh and the New York Yankees romped over the Kansas City Royals 11-5 Wednesday night for their third straight win in the four-game series.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a 449-foot, two-run homer into shrubbery next to a waterfall beyond left-center, a night after hitting a 446-foot home run over three fences beyond center field.

The major league-best Yankees (49-21) have won 12 of their last 15 games and have outscored the Royals 25-8 in the series.

New York has scored 10 runs in the first inning of the three games and leads the major leagues with 57 first-inning runs. The Yankees have won 17 of their first 22 series, moved a season-best 28 games over .500 and improved to 17-1 against the AL Central, winning 15 in a row.

Alex Verdugo put the Yankees ahead with a two-run single and Anthony Rizzo had a sacrifice fly in the first for his first RBI since May 25. In a 1-for-36 slide this month, Rizzo singled in the seventh for his first hit since June 5.

Stanton’s home run was his 17th, and Trevino and Torres have six each.

Juan Soto was in right field for the second straight night after missing three games with left forearm inflammation and went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks, raising his batting average to .317.

Backed by an 8-0 lead, Cody Poteet (3-0) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

AL batting leader Bobby Witt. Jr. doubled in Kansas City’s first run in the sixth, had three hits and lifted his average .326. The Royals have lost four in a row for the first time this season and 11 of 16 following an eight-game winning streak. Kansas City has allowed 19 runs in the first inning over its last six games.

Royals opener Dan Altavilla (0-1) gave up five runs, three hits and one walk while getting one out, raising his ERA to 33.75.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Kansas City said OF Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe is not fractured as originally thought. Renfroe fouled two balls off his foot three pitches apart Monday. He is projected to miss two-to-three weeks, down from six-to-eight weeks.

UP NEXT

LHP Nestor Cortes (3-5, 3.68 ERA) starts Thursday's series finale for the Yankees and RHP Alec Marsh (5-3, 4.05 ERA) for the Royals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB