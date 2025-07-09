DJ LeMahieu's time with the New York Yankees is at its end.

The team designated the struggling infielder for assignment on Wednesday.

LeMahieu, 36, was batting .266 with 34 hits, two home runs, 12 runs batted in and an OPS of .674.

The team removed the three-time All-Star from his second base role on Tuesday, moving Jazz Chisholm to the position.

A native of Visalia, CA, LeMahieu was in his 15th big-league season and seventh with the Yankees.

For his career, LeMahieu is a .289 hitter with 1,772 hits, 126 HR, 663 RBI and an OPS of .759.

A four-time Gold Glover and the winner of the 2020 American League batting title, LeMahieu spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

LeMahieu is owed $22 million on his remaining deal.