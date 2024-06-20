NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres left Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning because of tightness in his right groin.

Torres committed his major-league leading 11th error when he failed to field a grounder by Jordan Westburg in the top of the fifth. Ben Rice was on deck when his spot in the lineup came up in the bottom half. Oswaldo Cabrera moved over from third base to replace Torres, DJ LeMahieu shifted from first to third and Rice entered the game at first base.

A free agent at the end of the season, Torres has struggled this year. He hit his seventh homer in the second inning and is batting .221 with 28 RBIs.

Last season, Torres batted .273 with 25 homers and 68 RBIs in a career-high 158 games as the Yankees finished with an 82-80 record – their worst mark since going 76-86 in 1992.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb