NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Grisham, Ben Rice and Austin Wells each hit a solo home run off Seth Lugo in the fifth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Monday night in their first meeting since last year's AL Division Series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. tied the score in the fourth with his sixth homer, an inning after Bobby Witt Jr.’s home run against Carlos Carrasco (2-1) on the 10th pitch of his at-bat put Kansas City ahead.

Carrasco and four relievers combined on a two-hitter for the Yankees, whose starters entered with a 5.40 ERA.

New York (9-7) had lost five of its previous seven games. The Yankees beat the Royals in four games during their ALDS last October.

Lugo (1-2) gave up 16 homers in 33 starts last season, when he was a first-time All-Star. Mixing nine different pitches, he allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He had yielded more than two homers just once before, when Philadelphia hit four on Sept. 17, 2020.

Carrasco allowed one hit in five innings. Fernando Cruz, Tim Hill, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams followed. Williams allowed Witt's leadoff single in the ninth and a one-out walk before retiring Miakel Garcia on a game-ending flyout for his second save.

Kansas City (8-9) wore its new powder blue-and-white caps and helmets with dark blue bills along with powder blue uniforms.

Jonathan India went 0 for 3 with a walk as the designated hitter after missing a game with tightness in his right quadriceps.

Royals first baseman Mark Canha (left abductor strain) will start a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday. Left-hander Sam Long was seen by a doctor who confirmed the pitcher has elbow inflammation. Long won't throw for five days, then will ramp up for five days.

Key moment

Grisham's home run was his fourth this season; last year he hit his fourth on June 22.

Key stat

All four Yankees homers were by left-handed hitters: on a changeup, cutter and a pair of fastballs.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (2-0, 1.56 ERA) and Royals RHP Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.20) start Tuesday night.

