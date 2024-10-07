NEW YORK (AP) — Forced to use backups following Anthony Rizzo's injury, the New York Yankees started Jon Berti at first base in his professional debut at the position in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Kansas City on Monday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also said he picked Clarke Schmidt over Luis Gil to start Game 3 at Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Acquired from Miami just before opening day, Berti hit .273 in 25 games and 66 at-bats for the Yankees this year while playing second, third and left.

“He’s looked outstanding over there,” Boone said, “He's played a little bit in spring training over the years, but just a really natural infielder and just a person that I have a lot of confidence in.”

Berti's only spring training game at first was for the final three innings when Miami played Washington on March 25, 2021. He caught the throw from third baseman Joe Dunand on Jordy Mercer's eighth-inning grounder for his one putout.

With Rizzo sidelined by a pair of fractured fingers, Oswaldo Cabrera started at first in the Yankees' opening 6-5 win on Saturday, going 1 for 4 with three strikeouts and making several sparkling defensive plays.

Rookie Ben Rice, who played at first while Rizzo was sidelined with a broken right forearm from mid-June through August, was another option on the Yankees roster.

Kansas City started left-hander Cole Ragans in Game 2. Berti hit .259 in 27 at-bats against lefties this year while Cabrera hit .190 (15 for 79) and Rice .135 (5 for 37).

“With obviously Riz going down with a day left in the season, not being ideal, we’re not necessarily in that perfect situation from a first base standpoint,” Boone said. “So going to mix and match over there, and obviously Cabby did a great job I felt like in Game 1. And I kind of have that same confidence with Jon."

Hurt when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh's Ryan Borucki on Sept. 28, Rizzo hopes to be back if the Yankees advance to the League Championship Series.

Schmidt, a 28-year-old right-hander, will follow Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón in the rotation, with Cole lined up for a Game 4 in the best-of-five series and Rodón for a Game 5. A 28-year-old right-hander, Schmidt was 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA in 16 starts, missing time between May 26 and Sept. 7 because of a strained right lat.

“I think a great opportunity and something I’ve been looking forward to and kind of hoping would happen,” Schmidt said.

Gil, a 26-year-old rookie right-hander, was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA. He struck out 171 in 151 2/3 innings but led the major leagues with 77 walks.

Schmidt said Boone told him of the decision on Sunday.

“It just feels like he’s the right guy for that game,” Boone said. “I have a lot of confidence in what both bring to the table and, hopefully, if we’re able to move on, then Luis is obviously going to find himself back in the rotation, as well.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb