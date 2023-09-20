NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't last very long on the bench Wednesday night.

Boone was ejected in the second inning by plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing balls and strikes against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was the seventh ejection this year for Boone, tied with David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds for most among major league managers. Boone has been tossed 33 times in six seasons as a big league skipper, all with New York.

Barrett had a wide strike zone from the start, according to the strike zone box displayed on YES Network. From the dugout, Boone almost immediately began voicing his displeasure with several pitches by Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman that were called strikes.

Barrett warned Boone and the Yankees to knock it off. But when strike one was called against Oswald Peraza on a pitch that appeared off the plate with one out in the second inning, Barrett turned toward the New York dugout and ejected Boone.

The manager came out onto the field and had words for Barrett, who stood by calmly before Boone returned to the bench and headed down the runway.

Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over for Boone.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB