NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is moving back to second base with the New York Yankees in place of DJ LeMahieu, who is heading to the bench.

Chisholm has been playing third base, but he's made some wayward throws lately while hampered by a sore shoulder, and the Yankees have struggled on defense at times.

He was back at second for Tuesday night's series opener against the Seattle Mariners, with Oswald Peraza starting at third.

In other Yankees news, reliever Mark Leiter Jr. was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a stress fracture in his left leg. Right-hander Clayton Beeter was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will be called up from Triple-A to start Wednesday night in his major league debut.

