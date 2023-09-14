It will be a while before New York Yankees fans get another look at top prospect Jasson Dominguez.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Thursday that the 20-year-old outfielder is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss up to 10 months.

Jasson Dominguez is having Tommy John surgery. Estimated MLB return is 9-10 months, according to Aaron Boone. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 14, 2023

The Ezperanza, Dominican Republic native made his big league debut on Sept. 1 and appeared in eight games before being scratched from last Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He was placed on the injured list shortly thereafter.

In his time with the team, Dominguez batted .258 with four home runs, seven runs batted and an OPS of .980 in 33 plate appearances.

Dominguez is the Yankees' No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 74 prospect overall.