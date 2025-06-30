TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham left Monday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after four innings because of a tight left hamstring.

Jasson Domínguez replaced Grisham on defense in the fifth, coming in to play left field as Cody Bellinger moved from left to center.

Grisham went 1 for 2 before exiting. He hit a leadoff single in the fourth and scored on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 14th home run.

Grisham is batting .246 with 15 home runs and 32 RBIs. Eleven of his homers have tied the game or given the Yankees the lead.

