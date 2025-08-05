Jake Bird's arrival in the Bronx hasn't gone according to plan and now the New York Yankees have optioned the struggling reliever to Triple-A.

Acquired from the Colorado Rockies at the deadline, the 29-year-old righty is on his way to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team announced Tuesday.

In his fourth big league season, Bird has made three appearances for the Yankees since his acquisition. He is 0-1 with a 27.00 earned run average and WHIP of 3.000 over 2.0 innings of work. He's struck out four and walked two.

Bird took the loss in the team's extra-innings defeat to the Texas Rangers on Monday night, surrendering a 10th-inning, three-run home run to Josh Jung as the Yankees fell 8-5. With the Yankees leading 5-4 in the ninth inning, Devin Williams gave up a game-tying home run to pinch hitter Joc Pederson to force extras.

The Yankees are now losers of four straight and have fallen into third place in the American League East. They trail the second-place Boston Red Sox by two games and the first-place Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games.

The team continues its series in Arlington on Tuesday night.