TAMPA, Fla. — Steward Berroa and Daulton Varsho had two hits apiece as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 10-9 decision to the New York Yankees in spring-training action Saturday.

New York (9-13) scored five runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-1 advantage. But Toronto (9-10) countered with eight runs of its own over the next three innings, including five in the eighth, for a 9-8 lead.

However, the Yankees scored twice in the bottom of the eighth for the 10-9 advantage.

Berroa and Bo Bichette both homered for Toronto. J.C. Escarra and Giancarlo Stanton also did for New York.

Toronto hosts the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.