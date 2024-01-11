Luke Weaver will once again wear pinstripes next season.

Robert Murray reports the New York Yankees have re-signed the right-handed hurler to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Free-agent pitcher Luke Weaver and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal includes a club option for 2025 and can max out at $8.25 million. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 11, 2024

The deal comes with a club option for 2025 that could max out the contract at $8.25 million.

Weaver, 30, appeared for three teams in 2023, finishing his year in the Bronx. He previously suited up for the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners.

In a combined 29 games, including 25 starts in 2023, Weaver was 3-6 with an earned run average of 6.40 and a WHIP of 1.577 over 123.2 innings pitched.

A veteran of eight big league seasons, Weaver has also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals.

For his career, the DeLand, FL native is 27-42 with a 5.14 ERA and 1.438 WHIP over 574.1 IP in 144 games.