The New York Yankees have released infielder Josh Donaldson, it was announced Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was having a tough season for the Yankees, slashing .142/.225/.434 with 10 home runs and 15 RBI in 33 games. He's also missed time this year with a calf injury.

Donaldson won the American League MVP while with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015, hitting 41 home runs and driving in 123. He played three and a half seasons in Toronto, helping the Jays reach the American League Championship Series in both 2015 and 2016.

After being traded to Cleveland mid-way through the 2018 season, Donaldson joined the Atlanta Braves for 2019 and parlayed that into a four-year, $92 million payday with the Minnesota Twins the following off-season. After two seasons in the Twin Cities, the Yankees acquired him along with catcher Ben Rortvedt and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

Donaldson wasn't much better in his first season with the Yankees, turning in a .682 OPS in 132 games.

All in all, Donaldson is a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger in addition to MVP winner.