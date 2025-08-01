Marcus Stroman's time with the New York Yankees is over.

FanSided's Robert Murray reports the team released the veteran righty on Friday.

Stroman, 34 was in his second season with the team.

A native of nearby Medford, NY, Stroman last worked on Thursday afternoon. He gave up six hits and four earned runs in 5.0 innings of work in a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

In nine starts this season, Stroman was 3-2 with a 6.23 earned run average and WHIP of 1.538 over 39.0 innings pitched.

Stroman was in his 11th big league season out of Duke. He was originally selected with the 22nd overall pick of the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays with whom he spent the first five-plus seasons of his career following his debut in 2014.

He was dealt by the Blue Jays to the New York Mets at the 2019 trade deadline. Stroman opted out of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. After another year in Queens, Stroman spent two seasons with the Chicago Cubs before signing with the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.

The deal with the Yankees was for two years and $37 million. A two-time All-Star, Stroman had a conditional $18 million player option for 2026 contingent on pitching at least 150 innings in 2025.

For his career, Stroman is 90-87 with a 3.79 ERA and 1.282 WHIP over 1,497.1 IP in 270 appearances (261 starts). He's struck out 1,230 batters and walked 452.