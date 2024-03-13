New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole appears to be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is expected to miss at least one to two months with soreness in his ulnar collateral ligament and is set to meet with surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Heyman notes that while no tear in Cole's UCL has been detected as of yet, there was enough concern to schedule an in-person meeting with ElAttrache. The most common remedy for a UCL tear is Tommy John surgery that would see Cole miss the entire season.

The 33-year-old Cole has made just one spring training appearance this spring, throwing 39 pitches over two innings of work against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Newport Beach, CA native was 15-4 in 2023 with an earned run average of 2.63 and a 0.981 WHIP, both league-bests, over 209.0 innings of work in 33 starts to claim his first Cy Young.

A six-time All-Star with the Yankees, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates, Cole has started at least 30 games in the last six full seasons.

Cole was set to head into his fifth season with the Yankees and 12th season overall. He is entering the fifth year of a nine-year, $324 million deal that contains an opt-out after the 2024 season.