Luis Gil won't be back in the New York Yankees rotation any time soon.

General manager Brian Cashman revealed Thursday a second MRI on his injured back confirmed a high-grade lat strain, meaning that the 26-year-old righty will miss at least three months.

The team had initially announced a six-week shutdown for Gil last week.

A native of Azua, Dominican Republic, Gil spent his first full season in the majors in 2024. He went 15-7 with an earned run average of 3.50 and a WHIP of 1.193 over 151.2 innings in 29 starts. His campaign earned him American League Rookie of the Year honours.

Surgery 'last resort' for Stanton

Cashman also provided an update on outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

The 35-year-old Los Angeles native is dealing with tendinitis in both of his elbows.

Cashman said that the five-time All-Star will undergo another round of PRP injections on Thursday. Surgery, while not off the table, would be a "last resort."

Stanton is set to head into his 16th big league season and eighth in the Bronx.

He appeared in 114 games in 2024, batting .233 with 27 home runs, 72 runs batted in and an OPS of .773.

Stanton was the 2017 National League Most Valuable Player as a member of the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees continue their Grapefruit League schedule on Thursday when they host the Minnesota Twins in Tampa.