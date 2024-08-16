The New York Yankees selected the contract of former Toronto Blue Jays lefty Tim Mayza, adding him to their active roster on Friday.

The 32-year-old spent the previous eight seasons with the Jays but was designated for assignment on June 29 after posting a 8.12 ERA in 35 appearances in 2024. Mayza was the longest-tenured Blue Jay at the time of his release. He signed with the Yankees a week later and has posted a 2.16 ERA in nine Triple-A outings since.

Mayza was one of Toronto's top relievers in 2023, pitching to a 1.52 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched.

In 352 games for the Blue Jays beginning during the 2017 season, Mayza has a 3.87 ERA with a career record of 20-8.