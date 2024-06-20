The beleaguered New York Yankees pitching staff is getting a little bit of help.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team has signed veteran lefty Tim Hill to a one-year deal.

Hill, 34, was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox last week. In 27 appearances this season, he was 1-0 with a 5.87 earned run average and WHIP of 2.217 over 23.0 innings pitched.

A native of Mission Hills, CA, Hill is in his seventh big league season, having previously spent time with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres.

Among those currently out of action for the Yankees include righties Cody Poteet (triceps), Ian Hamilton (lat) and Nick Burdi (hip)