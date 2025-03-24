The New York Yankees are signing left-hander Ryan Yarbrough to a major-league contract, according to multiple reports.

This comes one day after Yarbrough was released by the Toronto Blue Jays, who did not include him on their Opening Day roster.

Yarbrough, 33, appeared in four spring games for the Jays this year, allowing three earned runs in 6.2 innings for a 4.05 ERA. He also struck out eight batters and surrendered eight hits.

The veteran southpaw pitched in nine games with the Blue Jays last season after being acquired in a deal involving outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. He had a 2.01 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched while working out of the bullpen in a multi-inning relief role.

Yarbrough spent the first five seasons of his big-league career pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays. He also had a stint with the Kansas City Royals before joining the Dodgers.

Yarbrough owns a career record of 53-40 with a 4.21 ERA in 196 regular season outings.