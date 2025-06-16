New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is slated to make his 2025 debut on Monday when the team faces the Los Angeles Angels, per multiple reports.

Stanton has been sidelined the entire season due to right and left elbow epicondylitis, an issue he dealt with last season that resurfaced before spring training.

He was placed on the 10-day IL in March, and transferred to the 60-day IL in May.

The heavy hitting outfielder began a rehab assignment earlier in June leading up to his activation.

Stanton is a five-time All-Star and former National League MVP, when he was with the Miami Marlins. In 114 games last season, his seventh with the Yankees, Stanton hit .233 with 27 home runs. He was a force in the playoffs last fall, hitting seven home runs with a .273/.339/.709 slash line. He was named ALCS MVP.

The oft-injured Stanton will be able to play, at most, 92 games this season - which would mark the fourth consecutive campaign he failed to play at least 115 games, and the sixth time in the last seven years.

When healthy, though, Stanton has been one of the most feared sluggers in the majors throughout his career. He has surpassed 30 home runs in a season seven times in his 15 years, led the majors in homers once (2017, when he hit 59 and was named MVP), and is the active home run leader in baseball with 429 career dingers.

In 1,649 career MLB games with the Marlins and Yankees, the Panorama City, Calif. native has hit .257 with 429 home runs and 1,103 runs batted in.

The Yankees enter play Monday at 42-28, tops in the AL East as they seek a fourth division title in the last seven years.