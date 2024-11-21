New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge capped off another dominant season with his second MVP award - and first unanimous selection - in his career.

The centre fielder finished first in the majors in a number of categories, including home runs (58), runs batted in (144), on-base percentage (.458), walks taken (133) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.159).

He finished third in the American League in batting average (.322) behind Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals (.332) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays (.323).

Judge earned his first MVP award in 2022, when he set the AL record for home runs in a season with 62. Outside of his home run total, this season was better in almost every way.

His OPS is the highest mark in the AL since Mark McGwire held an OPS of 1.198 for the Oakland Athletics in 1996.

Even more impressively, the towering centre fielder, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, turned his season around from a dreadful start that had fans at Yankee Stadium showering him with boos midway through April.

Judge's batting average dropped to .179 on April 20, in the team's 21st game of the season, when he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I’ve heard worse, and I’d probably be doing the same in their situation,” Judge said of the fans showing their disdain during that 2-0 defeat.

Judge turned it on not long after, and from that forgettable game on, he slashed .345/.479/1.236 the rest of the way to finish an unforgettable campaign.

The Linden, Calif. native joins Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) and Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers, won both his awards with the Angels) as the only active players to have won multiple AL MVP awards.