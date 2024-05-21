PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Gonzales’ run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Gonzales’ leadoff hit up the middle off Erik Miller (0-2) scored automatic runner Connor Joe from second base and ended the Giants’ season-high four-game winning streak. The Pirates have won four of their last five games.

“My plan was to get the guy over,” Gonzales said. “Obviously not bunting there but trying to do the next best thing and get the guy over to third base so we can drive him in.”

Gonzales ended up driving in the winning run himself.

That came after the Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 6-all and pin Camilo Doval with his first blown save in nine opportunities this season.

“The guys just fought,” Gonzales said of the rally. “Everyone fought, one through nine. Some really good (at-bats).”

Ji Hwan Bae singled in the first run, rookie shortstop Marco Luciano’s fielding error brought another in and Bryan Reynolds’ RBI fielder’s choice got the Pirates within 6-5. Oneil Cruz then pulled a two-out double to right field with an exit velocity of 122 mph, to tie it up.

“You bring (Doval) in with the score 6-2 and you feel pretty good about your chances,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “They got some hits off him and that rarely happens.”

David Bednar (3-3) worked a scoreless top of the 10th. Cruz had three hits and Andrew McCutchen and Gonzales finished with two.

Cruz’s dropped pop-up at shortstop in the first inning with two outs allowed the Giants to score the game’s first two runs. Cruz then hit a single clocked at 120.4 mph in the bottom of the inning.

“I was really (upset) when I went to hit, and I think that’s part of why I hit it so hard,” Cruz said.

Thairo Estrada and Matt Chapman homered to help the Giants build a 6-2 lead.

Estrada’s two-run shot to left-center field in the fourth inning off Martin Perez pushed the Giants’ lead to 4-1. Chapman’s solo shot in the seventh made it 5-2.

Estrada also drove in a run with an eighth-inning groundout to finish with three RBIs.

Giants starter Logan Webb allowed two runs in six innings. He has pitched at least six innings in eight of his 11 starts this year.

Perez lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs, two earned. He is winless in eight starts since April 4.

Chapman also doubled. He, Wilmer Flores and Luciano had two hits each for the Giants.

The Pirates’ first two runs came on Jared Triolo’s sacrifice fly in the second inning and Reynolds’ force-out grounder in the fifth.

PIRATES HALL OF FAME

Barry Bonds, baseball’s career home run leader with 762, will be inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame on Aug. 24 along with Jim Leyland and Manny Sanguillen, the team announced before the game.

Bonds is the only Pirates player to win two NL MVP awards. He failed to gain induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame during his 10 years on the ballot that ended this year.

TRANSACTIONS

Bae was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and RHP Ryder Ryan was optioned to the same club. Bae was leading the International League in hitting with a .367 average. He started in center field.

Giants: OF Ryan McKenna was added to the roster three days after being claimed off waivers from Baltimore and was 0 for 2 while playing right field. OF/INF Tyler Fitzgerald was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday to clear a roster spot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: C Patrick Bailey was activated from the 7-day concussion injured list and C/OF Blake Sabol was optioned to Double-A Richmond. … RF Michael Conforto (strained right hamstring) began taking on-field batting practice before Tuesday’s game.

Pirates: C Yasmani Grandal (left groin discomfort) left the game at the start of the 10th inning. … LHP Marco Gonzales (left forearm muscle sprain) has yet to throw since going on the IL on April 14 and is not expected back until at least the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 11.57 ERA) is slated to be activated from the 15-day IL before Wednesday night’s game and start against Pirates rookie RHP Jared Jones (3-4, 2.89). Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since April 23 with a left adductor strain.

