PHOENIX (AP) — Nico Hoerner scored the tying run from second base on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, then delivered the go-ahead single in the 11th as the Chicago Cubs rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Monday night.

Michael Busch homered for the Cubs leading off the second on an 0-2 pitch from Merrill Kelly. It was the rookie's sixth of the season and fifth straight game with a home run, tying the franchise record.

Busch walked in the 11th and Garrett Cooper singled, moving automatic runner Nick Madrigal to third against Kevin Jarvis (0-1) and loading the bases. Hoerner followed with a single to right field, advancing all three runners one base.

Chicago was unable to tack on, but Keegan Thompson (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, walking one and striking out three. He fanned Christian Walker with the potential tying run on third to end it.

Corbin Carroll’s two-out RBI single off reliever Drew Smyly in the eighth gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead, but the Cubs tied it in the ninth against Kevin Ginkel. Hoerner and Mike Tauchman singled with one out. After a strikeout, Ginkel bounced a pitch that rolled away from catcher Gabriel Moreno, and Hoerner raced all the way around from second.

Cubs rookie Ben Brown, making his second career start and fourth appearance, retired his last 13 batters and only gave up one hit in six innings. But it was an RBI single by Jake McCarthy that followed two walks in the second. Brown struck out four.

Hack Wilson, Ryne Sandberg, Sammy Sosa and teammate Christopher Morel also homered in five consecutive games for the Cubs.

Kelly lasted five innings, throwing 95 pitches. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Before the game, the Cubs placed OF Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, which occurred Sunday while running to first base in Seattle. Chicago recalled OF Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa to replace him.

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll was OK after nearly colliding with McCarthy on Sunday. Carroll tripped and fell hard on the warning track in right field as McCarthy caught the ball. Both were in the lineup Monday.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 12.08 ERA) faces Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (0-1, 5.79) on Tuesday.

