PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit an early two-run homer and a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Sunday night.

Gorman ripped a two-out single to right field off Gregory Soto (1-3) to score the automatic runner in the 10th and help St. Louis avoid a series sweep. The Cardinals had lost their last six games in Philadelphia.

Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley struck out Nick Castellanos for his 19th save, stranding automatic runner Bryce Harper at third base and ending Philadelphia's three-game winning streak.

John King (2-1) tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the win.

Taijuan Walker continued plodding through another turn in the rotation even as the Phillies have Spencer Turnbull out in the bullpen. The Phillies are committed to Walker in large part because he’s in the second season of a four-year, $72 million deal — the first of which saw him fail to throw a pitch in the postseason, even as the 15-game winner and the Phillies reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

Turnbull, who started the season in the rotation while Walker was out with a shoulder injury, didn’t allow a hit and retired nine of 10 batters in a relief appearance on Saturday. Turnbull is 3-0 with a 2.64 ERA over 13 games and six starts this season.

Walker — who entered with a 5.51 ERA — didn’t impress in his seventh start of the season.

Gorman hooked his 11th homer inside the right-field foul pole, a two-run shot in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

After the Phillies tied it 2-all in the second on backup catcher Garret Stubbs’ RBI double and Johan Rojas’ groundout off starter Lance Lynn, Walker again ran into trouble.

He gave up his second two-run homer of the game, to Alec Burleson in the third as St. Louis went back in front 4-2.

Phillies fans fed up with Walker chanted for Turnbull. They didn't get their wish, but Walker pitched only five innings and gave up five hits and four runs.

Again the Phillies bailed out Walker on Bryson Stott’s two-run single in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh left in the eighth with a strained right hamstring. Marsh singled leading off the inning and pulled up lame as he rounded second on Castellanos' single. Marsh immediately hobbled back to second base and waved for help.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said it was “really encouraging” that Ranger Suárez will make his next start after he left Saturday’s game when he was hit by a line drive in the second inning. Suárez, who entered the game tied for the major league lead with nine wins, exited with a bruised left hand after he was drilled by a 106 mph line drive off Burleson's bat. The left-hander picked up the ball and threw to first to get the final out of the inning, then immediately winced in pain. ... Phillies 2B Kody Clemens was a late scratch with back spasms. Whit Merrifield got the spot start.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals head to Houston for a three-game series. They send RHP Kyle Gibson (4-2, 3.60 ERA) to the mound Monday against RHP Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.26).

The Milwaukee Brewers had not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game series Monday against the Phillies. RHP Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.32 ERA) goes for Philadelphia.

