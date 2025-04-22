ATLANTA (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak with a 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Lars Nootbar was 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cardinals, who improved to 2-10 on the road this season. Atlanta native Victor Scott II was 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

Steven Matz (2-0) picked up the win after 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the eighth and tacked on three more in the ninth to put it out of reach.

Sean Murphy and Matt Olson hit home runs for the Braves, who had won four straight.

Enyel De Los Santos (1-1) gave up three runs on two hits and two walks in the eighth inning to take the loss.

The Braves were forced to go to a bullpen game when Spencer Strider went on the 15-day IL after he injured his hamstring playing catch before Monday's game. Opener Scott Blewett gave up two runs in three innings.

Key moment

With light rain falling, Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras drew a nine-pitch, two-out walk off De Los Santos prior to Gorman's three-run double in the eighth inning, tossing his bat in the air after ball four in celebration.

Key stat

Blewett has already pitched for three teams this season, making two appearances with the Twins and two with the Orioles. This was the first start of his major league career.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20) will wrap up the three-game series against Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (0-2, 7.64) on Wednesday.

___

