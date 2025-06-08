CLEVELAND (AP) — Nolan Jones scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by pitcher Steven Okert in the seventh inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Steven Kwan followed with a sacrifice fly, plating Bo Naylor, as Okert (1-2) allowed two runs in his lone inning. Houston had tied the game at 2-all in the top of the seventh on Cam Smith’s two-run double against Tanner Bibee.

Cade Smith (2-2) retired all five batters he faced, striking out three. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Naylor matched his season high with three hits, including a two-run homer in the second off Brandon Walter. The Guardians had lost eight of their previous 12 games.

Walter, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land earlier in the day, allowed two runs in six innings. Jake Meyers matched a career high with four hits for the Astros, who went 4-2 on a six-game trip and have won 10 of their last 14.

Bibee, who carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh, struck out six without a walk over 6 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Okert cleanly fielded Will Wilson’s sacrifice bunt in the seventh, but flung the ball past first baseman Christian Walker, allowing Jones to race home from second. Naylor also advanced to third on the error.

Key stat

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a single. It’s the longest for the franchise since Jason Kipnis’ 36-gamer in 2013.

Up next

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 4.44 ERA) opens a three-game series and a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians: RHP Luis Ortiz (3-6, 4.02) starts Monday as longtime Cleveland manager Terry Francona returns to town with the Cincinnati Reds.

