OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Trevor Gott finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The deal brings the experienced pitcher back to the Bay Area, where he once was closer for the San Francisco Giants.

Gott can earn performance bonuses of $50,000 each for 45 and 50 games pitched. He would get a $100,000 assignment bonus if traded.

“We are looking to add some experience to our pitching staff and our bullpen,” A's general manager David Forst said via text message. “Trevor has pitched well in our division and wanted to return to the Bay Area.”

The 31-year-old Gott spent last season pitching for the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets, going 0-5 with a 4.19 ERA and one save, along with 62 strikeouts and 19 walks over 64 games.

Well-traveled, Gott has a career 4.65 ERA spanning eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2015), Washington (2016-18), San Francisco (2019-20), Milwaukee (2022), the Mariners and the Mets.

Oakland went 50-112 this past season on the heels of a 60-102 record during manager Mark Kotsay’s first season in 2022. Major League Baseball's owners unanimously voted last month to approve the club's relocation plan to Las Vegas at some point after 2024.

