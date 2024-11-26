As the pursuit of free agent superstar Juan Soto heats up, the Toronto Blue Jays appear to be firmly in the mix for his services.

According to New York Yankees beat writer Randy Miller, the Blue Jays are one of five teams, along with the Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox, to have submitted a contract offer to Soto.

Unlike last year’s free-agent market, where multiple players like Blake Snell and Matt Chapman did not sign contracts until well into Spring Training, ESPN’s Buster Olney expects Soto to make a decision relatively quickly, allowing the rest of the free agent market to take shape.

"Unlike last winter, when it felt like we were waiting for so many guys, I do think Soto is going to make a decision within the next 10 days or so,” Olney said on TSN’s First Up. "One executive said to me before the off-season began: 'There's not a lot of talent available, there will be a lot of teams going after the same guy.’ If you're Alex Bregman, if you're Pete Alonso, you need this Soto situation to be resolved.”

The Blue Jays have been heavily involved in the Soto sweepstakes and are willing to hand out large contracts, as last year’s pursuit of Shohei Ohtani demonstrated. However, Olney adds that while the Jays do have the funds and financial flexibility to offer Soto the largest contract, Toronto remains a distant third in the race for the five-time Silver Slugger.

“They demonstrated last winter in the Ohtani thing that they're willing to go to crazy numbers. They have so much payroll flexibility after 2025, only $65 million in obligations after next year,” said Olney. “When I talk to people who are involved in these negotiations, there is a respectful acknowledgement of the Blue Jays potential in this situation. What you get is ‘Oh the Yankees and the Mets.’ And then the Blue Jays.

“Maybe the best way to describe them would be to think of them as Buster Douglas against Mike Tyson. They have a puncher’s chance because they can write a big cheque. Do I think Juan Soto is going to walk away from New York to sign with Toronto? I don't. I think the Blue Jays are running a strong third, which isn't a great place to be, but at the same time, you have to respect the fact that they're running out the ground ball, so to speak.”

Soto, a four-time All-Star, slashed .288/.419/569 last season with the Yankees, helping the Bronx Bombers reach the World Series in his first season in New York. The 26-year-old outfielder won the 2019 World Series as a member of the Washington Nationals.

Regardless of how the pursuit of Soto ends, Olney says the Blue Jays front office should be focusing their full attention on signing their homegrown superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is set to become a free agent after next season.

“Right now, I think the Blue Jays should be all in on negotiating with Vladdy, regardless of what's going on with Soto. That way you get a leg up on your conversations with him you have something to build your future around if you lock him down,” Olney said. “If I'm the Blue Jays, I'm taking care of Vladdy. I see the Soto as being an absolutely Hail Mary long-term shot that you're taking because to me, Vladdy is the one you want to convince.”

The Blue Jays also need to make a decision on shortstop Bo Bichette, who is also set to become a free agent after next season. However, the negotiations aren’t as clear cut as Guerrero’s thanks to Bichette’s injury-plagued 2024. Olney said he would be shocked to see an extension for the 26-year-old infielder.

“I think with Bo Bichette, I don't expect any kind of extension. it would shock me if there was an extension coming off of last year and the uncertainty of what Bichette is as he moves forward. How do you put a price tag on him after such a terrible season?” Olney said.

The Blue Jays are also rumoured to be shopping the free-agent pitcher market as The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports they are pursuing Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.