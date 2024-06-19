Orioles' Bradish out for season, Coulombe until September

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish had season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday, and reliever Danny Coulombe also will be sidelined for an extended stretch following an elbow operation.

General manager Mike Elias provided the updates before Baltimore's game against the New York Yankees — the latest serious setbacks for an Orioles pitching staff ravaged by injuries this season.

Bradish, who finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, had an internal brace put in during a procedure performed in Texas by Dr. Keith Meister, the Rangers' head physician. That could shorten the timeline of Bradish's recovery before returning to a major league mound — typically at least 12 to 18 months for a starting pitcher following Tommy John surgery without an internal brace.

“Huge loss for us. He's a top-of-the-rotation type of guy," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We were hopeful that it wasn't going to come to this, but unfortunately it has and we're going to miss him.”

Coulombe had bone chips removed from his pitching elbow Tuesday in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the head physician for the Dodgers. The left-hander could rejoin the Orioles in September.

Bradish was 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA in eight starts this year. He had 53 strikeouts and 15 walks in 39 1/3 innings.

The 27-year-old right-hander didn't make his season debut until May 2 because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. He exited his most recent outing last Friday against Philadelphia after five innings and 74 pitches, then was put back on the 15-day injured list the next day.

“Kyle Bradish is an absolute warrior. And he probably didn't let on what he was pitching through, honestly, because he loves to compete," Hyde said. “He wants the ball, he does not want to come out of a game. And he's just a fierce, fierce competitor. The makeup is as tough as any player that I've had. So it sucks to lose him, because of what he brings in so many ways.”

Said Elias: "He was pitching amazingly. It was really impressive. That’s not an easy thing to do. ... I think he would have kept pitching until his arm fell off. He did a hell of a job. He helped us win games and we’re going to pick up the slack for him.”

Bradish went 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 starts last year, helping the Orioles to an AL East title in his second big league season.

“It’s going to be a long road back,” Hyde said.

Coulombe was 1-0 with a 2.42 ERA and one save in 29 relief appearances. He's been on the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation since June 11, retroactive to June 9.

“We feel good that he's probably going to be back with us at some point during the last part of the season,” Hyde said, “but he's been a huge piece of our bullpen and we're going to miss him the time he's gone also.”

Third baseman Jordan Westburg was out of the lineup after leaving Tuesday night's 4-2 loss with left hip discomfort following a collision with Yankees star Juan Soto.

Ramón Urías started at third, but Elias said Westburg was day to day and is expected to avoid the injured list. He was receiving treatment Wednesday.

“He's better. He's still really sore. He got hit in a tough spot in the hip,” Hyde said.

Baltimore selected the contract of utilityman Nick Maton from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned outfielder Kyle Stowers to its top farm club. Right-hander Tyler Wells (right elbow UCL surgery) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Wells is out for the season, along with All-Star closer Félix Bautista and left-handed starter John Means — who both had Tommy John surgery.

Dean Kremer has been on the 15-day IL since late May with a right triceps strain but is scheduled to throw about five innings and 75 pitches Saturday in his second rehab start for Norfolk.

Despite all the injuries to accomplished pitchers, the Orioles entered Wednesday with the second-best record in the American League at 47-25, leaving them 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East.

“We feel terrible for the guys that are hurt, but we’ve got to keep moving on,” Hyde said.

