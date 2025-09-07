MIAMI (AP) — Otto López homered twice and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Sunday, avoiding a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders.

Troy Johnston had two hits for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game skid.

Ronny Henriquez (7-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Lake Bachar escaped a jam in the ninth for his third save.

Trea Turner homered and Brandon Marsh had three hits for the Phillies. Turner exited because of a right hamstring strain after he legged out a grounder and reached on a throwing error by López in the seventh.

Phillies slugger Key Schwarber hit an RBI single in the ninth. Schwarber, who leads the National League with 49 homers, has not gone deep since he did it four times against Atlanta on Aug. 28.

The Marlins sent 10 batters to the plate in a four-run first against Taijuan Walker (4-8). López hit a three-run homer and Máximo Acosta added an RBI single.

Turner greeted reliever Calvin Faucher with a homer to lead off the sixth. Faucher also allowed an RBI single to Marsh.

López hit a solo drive off Philadelphia reliever José Alvarado in the seventh to make it 5-3.

Walker (4-8) worked six innings and held the Marlins scoreless after the first.

Key moment

Bachar walked Max Kepler and pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto to start the ninth. Bryson Stott popped out and pinch-hitter Harrison Bader lined out before Schwarber's run-scoring single. Bachar then retired Bryce Harper on a groundout to end it.

Key stat

López became the sixth Marlins player with a multi-homer game this season.

Up next

The Phillies return home for a four-game series against the New York Mets on Monday with RHP Aaron Nola (3-8, 6.78) scheduled to start the opener. The Marlins have not announced a starter for the opener of a four-game series against visiting Washington on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb