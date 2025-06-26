SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Otto Lopez hit the go-ahead RBI single in a four-run 10th inning and the Miami Marlins knocked off the San Francisco Giants 8-5 on Wednesday night to win consecutive series for the first time this season.

Lopez’s hit off Camilo Doval (3-2) with one out gave the Marlins a 5-4 lead. Heriberto Hernández followed with a two-run double to left-center and he advanced to third on the throw to the plate. Connor Norby’s sacrifice fly capped the inning for Miami, which has won three straight.

Miami closer Calvin Faucher (3-2) inherited a 4-2 lead in the ninth. Two hit batters and a walk loaded the bases before Willy Adames hit a sacrifice fly to deep left to make it 4-3.

Patrick Bailey followed with a single to left to bring home Casey Schmitt with the tying run, but Jung Hoo Lee was cut down at the plate on a throw from Kyle Stowers to Nick Fortes, keeping the game 4-4.

Mike Yastrzemski led off the Giants’ half of the first inning with a home run off the right-field foul pole. Yastrzemski’s seventh homer of the season was one of three hits allowed by Edward Cabrera in 5 1/3 innings.

Lopez hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, the only runs starter Logan Webb allowed in his six innings. The right-hander gave up six hits and three walks, striking out six.

Key moment

With Bailey at second and two outs in the ninth, third baseman Norby speared Christian Koss’ line drive, sending the game to extra innings.

Key stat

The Giants went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and are 8 for 59 (.136) in those at-bats in their past eight games.

Up next

Miami RHP Janson Junk (2-0, 2.60 ERA) faces San Francisco RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 3.25) on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB