Ozuna, Harris hit three-run homers to power Braves to comeback win over struggling Rockies

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcel Ozuna hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give Atlanta the lead and the Braves stormed back from a three-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 12-4 on Friday night.

Ozuna's homer to left field off Victor Vodnik (1-2) drove in Alex Verdugo and Matt Olson.

Ryan McMahon had three hits for Colorado, including a two-run homer in the first. A three-run homer by Michael Harris II in the sixth off Jake Bird tied it at 4.

Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled on the first pitch from Germán Márquez and scored on Olson's sacrifice fly. Acuña added singles in the third and fifth innings and stole second base in the fifth on his first attempt since returning on May 23 after missing almost a full season following surgery on his left knee.

A leaping catch by left fielder Jordan Beck in the seventh robbed Acuña of another hit.

Olson drove in three runs on three hits.

McMahon's homer off Bryce Elder carried 441 feet, easily clearing the wall in center field.

Enyel De Los Santos (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh.

Key moment

Orlando Arcia, who signed with Colorado on May 28 after he was released by the Braves, was greeted with applause before his first at-bat in his return to Atlanta. He stepped away from the plate in the second inning, raised his helmet to the fans, and then singled past shortstop Nick Allen.

Key stat

The Rockies (13-56) are 6-29 on the road after beginning the night tied for the second-worst start away from home in team history. The 2005 Rockies started 5-29 on the road and the 2001 team also was 6-28.

Up next

Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider (0-5, 5.40 ERA) will look for his first win when the Braves continue the three-game series against Colorado right-hander Chase Dollander (2-6, 6.85) on Saturday.

___

